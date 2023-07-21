Will.I.Am and Britney Spears' new song Mind Your Business Out; Fans say 'She knows what she is doing'

Britney Spears and Will.i.am have released a new track, Mind Your Business, which is the second song to be released after her 13-year conservatorship was dissolved.

Mind Your Business marks Britney Spears and Will.i.am's first reunion since their triple-platinum smash Scream & Shout in 2012. One decade later, their song is still breaking records: Scream & Shout surpassed one billion views on YouTube earlier this year. The tagline from Scream & Shout is reused in the new song as well.

Fans reaction on Will.I.Am and Britney Spears’s new song Mind Your Business

Fans were excited when Will.i.am announced the track's release on social media in the past, especially those who had been rooting for Spears since she was released from conservatorship less than two years ago. The two are well-liked by the public, who also complimented Will.I.Am for reintroducing Britney Spears after such a long time.

One user commented: I LOVE IT WILL!! Thank you for bringing us back our loved Britney!!

Another user commented: "She knew exactly what she wanted to do"

Britney Spears's new novel release

Spears hasn't done many performances over the past several years, but with the recent release of her latest song, Mind Your Business, she has also revealed that she will be publishing a new novel.

With her mother, Lynne Spears, Britney Spears previously co-wrote the YA novel, A Mother's Gift, in 2001 and the autobiographical Britney Spears' Heart to Heart in 2000, both of which made the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list. Spears, being a pop icon, doesn't limit herself to just new music. She has recently announced that her memoir, titled The Woman In Me, will be published in October.

