Will iCarly reboot be returning for season 4? Here's what we know about future of popular sitcom series starring Miranda Cosgrove

Back in 2021 when iCarly was revived and a reboot of the popular Nickelodeon sitcom series was announced, fans were ecstatic. Memes followed soon after with the similarities in the trailer of the new version and the original series. The finale of season three aired on July 27, 2023, on Paramount+ and fans have been waiting to find out the fate of their favorite series starring Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay. Here's what we know about the same.

Will iCarly reboot return for season 4?

The iCarly reboot will not be returning for a season four as the comedy series has been canceled by Paramount+ after three seasons. "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together," a spokesperson told People. While the disappointment of fans would be natural, they would be the most unhappy about the way things ended in the finale season of the rebooted show.

For the unversed, the season three finale ended on a cliffhanger as it introduced Carly and Spencer's mother. It was a plot point netizens were excited to delve into as they waited to witness how the writers would engage it in the storyline. The rebooted version of iCarly revolved around Carly Shay, played by Miranda Cosgrove, as she launched her hit comedy web series iCarly again. The original series aired from 2007 to 2012 for six seasons.

More about the iCarly reboot

Apart from Cosgrove who reprised her role as the titular character, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor also returned to play Freddie Benson and Spencer Shay respectively. Laci Mosley as Carly's roommate Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Freddie's adopted stepdaughter were some of the new additions to the reboot. Meanwhile, Mosley talked about the news on her Twitter account while in conversation with fans and mentioned the show has been canceled.

"It's canceled babes [two hearts emoji]," she quoted a fan tweet about whether the show will be renewed for a season four. In a reply to her tweet, she further explained, "Not a joke. The best people I've ever worked with in the business. Thank you for tuning in to the reboot. Everyone put their deeply kind talented souls into this [two hearts emoji]." The new edition of iCarly first premiered on June 17, 2021, with season one and wrapped up on August 26.

