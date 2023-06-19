Will Idris Elba's character get his own extraction spinoff? Find the details inside

Producer Anthony Russo, best known for the Chris Hemsworth action movie Extraction 2, has piqued fans' interest by hinting at a potential spinoff centered on the enigmatic character played by Idris Elba. Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake, the fearsome ex-SAS soldier turned mercenary, in Extraction 2 following the success of the first movie, which was made by Joe and Anthony Russo, the Avengers: Endgame directors. Audiences are eagerly expecting more after the unexpected casting news that Hemsworth's old Marvel co-star, Idris Elba, will appear in the Netflix sequel.

Russo's praise for Idris Elba's performance

Anthony Russo spoke with RadioTimes.com, expressing admiration for Idris Elba's compelling portrayal of the character known as The Man In The Suit. Russo pointed out Elba's ability to captivate audiences despite limited screen time, noting that it was one of the reasons they turned to him. Russo also hinted at the potential for expanding the narrative universe and introducing new elements, suggesting that Elba's character held exciting possibilities. He said, "[It's] a classic example of a character who doesn't have a whole lot of screen time, but the screen time that he does have is fascinating and he commands the screen. And that's part of the reason why we turned to him... just thinking about as we move forward with the storytelling, bringing in new elements into the narrative universe, that is very exciting, and combustible and intriguing. So I just know when I watched him in this film, I feel like 'oh, geez, there's more fun to be had with him!"

Netflix's plans for the Extraction universe

The original Extraction film achieved remarkable success, captivating over 99 million households within its first month on Netflix. Given its massive viewership, it came as no surprise when the streaming giant announced the development of a sequel shortly after the initial release. However, the Russo Brothers, envisioning a broader Extraction universe, revealed their plans to extend the franchise beyond the sequel. They expressed a desire for Chris Hemsworth's return in a potential Extraction 3 and also hinted at the possibility of spinoff projects focusing on other characters from the series. Previous rumors suggested that one such spinoff might explore the origin story of Randeep Hooda's character, former Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Saju Rav from the first film.

Netflix has a wide range of potential choices now that the Russo Brothers are exploring a franchise return for Idris Elba's mysterious Man In The Suit character. Beyond the release of Extraction 2, no formal announcements have been made, and the outcome of any spinoff ventures will probably depend on the popularity of the sequel. The impact of Elba's limited involvement has already resonated with the Russo Brothers, leaving fans excited for what lies ahead in the expanding Extraction universe.

