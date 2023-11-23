Will iShowSpeed quit YouTube? Exploring popular online gamer's frustration and rumors after getting swatted yet again

On November 16, IShowSpeed enthusiastically shared a video tour of his new $10 million mansion with fans, showcasing its features and luxury.

However, the excitement took a dark turn just four days later during a live stream on Ome. tv, (a platform similar to Omegle) when IShow's house got swatted.

IShowSpeed threatens to leave YouTube after getting Swatted

On November 21, while engaging with people online, IShowSpeed heard a commotion and, concerned, removed his headset. Alarmed by the disturbance, he quickly called his assistant, Slipz, to get details on what was happening after saying "I'll be back y'all," to his fellow streamers and went downstairs.

The scene turned surreal as the camera rolled, revealing the sudden appearance of a SWAT team. Three officers, armed with large rifles, stealthily entered the room, seemingly scanning for possible threats. Frustration and fear surfaced in IShowSpeed's voice as he exclaimed, "There’s no way. I’m about to quit YouTube, bruh. I can’t do this anymore."

IShow's fans reaction

Slipz, the assistant, also expressed his frustration on X/Twitter using a facepalm and middle finger emoji. Fans rallied behind IShowSpeed, One commented, “This is not funny at all…” while another said: “It’s not even funny anymore.” A third fan replied, “People are lame asf man, nothing better to do. Hopefully yall get this situated."

This was not the first time IShowSpeed had experienced a swatting incident; it had happened twice at his previous residence. However, this marked the first such incident in his newly acquired $10 million mansion.

IShow expressed frustration about the incident

The video capturing the incident went viral, leaving fans stunned by the gravity of the situation. IShowSpeed later took to Snapchat to express his frustration, saying, "I just got swatted. I wish I knew whoever did that," he further added, "That's f***ed up. Don't ever do that again in your life, bro. I could have really died. I had guns to my face. Don't ever do that again."

The incident shed light on the serious consequences of swatting, not only disrupting the YouTuber's peace and personal space but also posing a significant threat to his safety.

