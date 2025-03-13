Will James Bond Star Daniel Craig Join Greta Gerwig’s Chronicles of Narnia Movie? Here's What We Know So Far

As Netflix moves forward with its ambitious plans for The Chronicles of Narnia film franchise, Daniel Craig has been offered a role in the upcoming movie, according to a report. While it is still early in the dealmaking process, the casting offer signals the high-profile talent being considered for the adaptation, which is set to bring C.S. Lewis’ beloved fantasy series to a new generation.

It is unclear whether Craig will accept the offer or which character he would portray in the film. However, production is set to begin later this year, and Netflix, along with director Greta Gerwig, is assembling a strong cast. Previously, Deadline reported that singer Charli XCX was in talks to take on the role of the White Witch, hinting at a fresh and modern approach to the classic story.

Netflix first announced its plans to develop new Chronicles of Narnia films and series in 2018, securing the rights to the entire book series. In 2020, Gerwig was officially brought on board to direct the first movie, making it one of her most highly anticipated projects following the success of Barbie. While details remain scarce, the film is confirmed for an exclusive two-week IMAX release on Thanksgiving 2026 before debuting on Netflix.

If Craig joins the project, it would mark another collaboration between him and Netflix following his role as detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out franchise. His last film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, premiered in 2022, with the upcoming installment, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, set for release later this year.

As anticipation builds for Narnia, fans are eager to see how Gerwig will bring Lewis’ fantastical world to life and whether Craig will play a pivotal role in the new adaptation.