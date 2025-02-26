The OG Soprano fans miss seeing late star James Gandogini onscreen but along with that, they also miss watching the HBO show, which ended back in 2007. Now, the late actor’s son, Michael, has opened up if there is the possibility that he could play young Tony Soparno in a project.

While having a chat with Entertainment Tonight, Michael made sure to say that it was the original show creator, Davis Chars’s "universe,” and that guy was uo yi hims. Michael mentioned knowing that Chase was working in other exciting ventures, which aren't related to Soprano.

The actor expressed his “love” to collaborate with Chase once again but according to him, “Tony's probably set to rest now for good, but who knows, who knows—but my guess would be that character [has] now closed the book on that.”

If you are unversed, Michael has played the young Tony Soprano in a past project, which was none other than Many Saints of Newark, which was penned and prodded by Chase.

The movie, which was a prequel to the HBO show, was released in 2021. Michael expressed to the outlet about being “honored” that he got to be associated with that story. He added that he got to be a tiny part of that “huge world,” and for him, that was “one of the greatest gifts that has ever really been a part of my career. So I'm grateful for it, and I'm ready to move on and be a new thing.”

Many Saints of Newark also starred Alessandro Nivola. Edie Falco, Michale Imperioli, John Magaro, Michela De Rossi, Vera Farmiga, Cory Stall, Gabriella Piazza, Joey Diaz, Jon Bernthal, and many more.