Will James Gunn’s Superman Have Global Promotions Similar to Margot Robbie’s Barbie? Here’s What Reports Reveal
Warner Bros. is heading for a high-level marketing campaign for James Gunn’s Superman campaign, which is reportedly similar to Barbie’s. Read the details below.
Warner Bros. is gearing up for global-level promotions for James Gunn’s Superman. According to the reports, the banner is looking forward to promotions similar to Margot Robbie’s Babie, which worked brilliantly for the movie to attract the audience to theaters.
Following Josh Goldstine’s exit from the film, the DC Studios, James Gunn, and Peter Safran plan to promote their upcoming cinematic piece on every platform possible, from the Food Network to HGTV.
The trailer for the superhero movie, which was released earlier this year, has been declared a hit, with the preview crossing 250 million views on the streaming platform.
Meanwhile, the makers of the movie are trying to fill the audience with excitement for Gunn’s directorial, as a similar strategy was used for Greta Gerwig’s Babrie, and it boosted the film to $1.44 billion at the global box office.
James Gunn Celebrates ‘Superman’ Trailer as the Most Viewed in DC and Warner Bros. History
Moreover, Safran and the filmmaker have appointed a promotional team for the movie, which includes Christian Davin, Dana Nussbaum, and John Stanford. The heads claim that the team would overlook the planning and dodge the crisis, if any.
The DC Studios’ heads elaborated on the above statements and stated, “Well, I would say that it was a decision that Mike and Pam felt was the best. But for us, we work incredibly close with [new marketing heads] Christian [Davin], Dana [Nussbaum], and John Stanford, who are all incredibly talented.”
As for the marketing of the movie, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav has been focusing on the DC film with his team backing up the project. The company has previously carried out successful movie campaigns, including those for Kong, Beetlejuice, Wonka, and Barbie.
