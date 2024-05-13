Will Jasmine Jobson Return As Jaq Lawrence For Top Boy Spinoff? Actress Reveals After BAFTA TV Awards Win

Jasmine Jobson opened up about the possibilities of her reprising her role as Jaq Lawrence in the spinoff series of Top Boy. The actress discussed if she is set to make a return to her role as Jaq Lawrence at the BAFTA TV awards. For the unversed, Jobson recently won ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for the drama series Top Boy at the BAFTA TV Awards.

Jasmine Jobson on her desire to reprise her role in Top Boy spinoff show

Jobson spoke to Deadline at the winners’ press conference saying that she wanted to be part of a Top Boy spin-off series featuring her character. The actress expressed her desire to be a part of it but said that Netflix hasn't come to her yet. She mentioned that if the streaming platform is on it then she is ready to be a part of the spinoff show.

“Netflix haven’t come to me. All I will say is: if Netflix are on it, I’m down [for it],” Jobson said. The actress further added that she was struggling to let go of her role Jaq Lawrence. Speaking on the same, Jobson said if Netflix wants to bring it back “let’s do it,” adding, “it’s out of my hands.”

Ronan Bennett talks about Jasmine Jobson’s role in the spinoff

Show creator Ronan Bennett spoke about Jaq Lawrence, the character of Jasmine Jobson back in January this year. He was uncertain whether it would be produced.

“You just never know if they’re going to get made,” he said. Bennett added, “And in fact, most shows that are developed actually don’t get made. You can write the script and, for whatever reason, they don’t get made. So you end up looking like a bit of a fool for mentioning it. But I have hopes that this will work.”

According to Deadline, other conversations between the creative team have taken place over whether to pen a prequel, Top Boy movie, or stage musical. Speaking on the same, the creator mentioned that these talks are in their very early stages.

Bennett said, “I think that the world of Top Boy, the world that we jointly created, is so rich, it’s so deep, and it has that fanatical following that it’s something that still has life in it.” He said that some shows reach their end stating, “And you kind of go.”

Ronan thanked God saying, “They’ve ended, I love that show, but they’ve run out of steam. But I do feel that there’s more juice to squeeze from Top Boy.”

Jasmine Jobson on her BAFTA win

Talking about receiving her BAFTA Award, the Top Boy star was in tears and wasn't expecting that she would win the award. She expressed her gratitude to God and her whole family.

When the actress’ name was announced at the ceremony, she was surprised and therefore, she came to the stage with a smile and received an award.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Jobson was nominated for the Top Boy series back in 2020 and 2023. According to IMDb, Bird (2024) and Hamlet (2024) are her upcoming film projects.

