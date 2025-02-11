Will Jason Isaacs Reprise Lucius Malfoy Role in Max's World of Harry Potter Or Go For Something Else? Actor Says, 'I've Sent My Audition...'

Jason Isaacs had a great impression on us when he played the character of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movie series. Meanwhile, the actor recently showed interest in making a return to the wizarding world, which is being rebooted by Max.

During the red carpet of The White Lotus’ Season 3, the actor from A Cure for Wellness was asked if he would like to be a part of the upcoming and highly anticipated TV series, but in a different role, by Deadline.

Replying to the reporter's question, Jason Isaacs jokingly mentioned, “I am hoping to come back as Hermoine." He then went on to add, “I've sent my audition tapes in, and I am yet to hear.”

For those who do not know, the actor from The Death of Stalin played the villainous role in the Harry Potter series for a long duration. His character of Lucius Malfoy was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

The rebooted Max’s series in question will explore each of JK Rowling’s iconic books about the young wizard. Meanwhile, it was previously also reported that the author will serve as the executive producer of the series.

Last year a lot many kids auditioned for various roles in the Harry Potter TV series. Moreover, reports suggest that Mark Rylance is being eyed to play the role of Dumbledore.

A report by Variety previously stated that although the actor is not in talks to carry the role of the wise headmaster, Warner Bros. had simply checked on him to see if he would be interested in playing the aforementioned role.

The same report suggested that Warner Bros. is currently looking at a 2026 window for the release of the Max original series of Harry Potter.