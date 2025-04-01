Will Jason Momoa Reprise Role in Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet's Dune 3? Film Gets an Update: 'Like Game of Thrones...'

Jason Momoa recently revealed that he will reprise his role as Duncan Idaho in Dune 3. The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor confirmed the news during a conversation with Today, as Denis Villeneuve prepares to begin production on the next installment.

During the conversation, when host Craig Melvin asked Jason Momoa if he had received a call about Dune 3, the actor responded, "Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like Game of Thrones, you know what I mean? If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right?"

He then added, "Yeah, there’s going to be… I’m going to be coming back." Momoa confirmed that he will indeed reprise his role in the upcoming film alongside Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

“You heard it first, right here with you, baby,” Jason Momoa mentioned while laughing hysterically and also stating that the interview has just gotten him in trouble.

In the 2021 film Dune, Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho made his first appearance as the swordmaster of House Atreides and an influential mentor to Paul Atreides, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet. The character's sacrifice was pivotal, as he gave his life to allow Paul and his mother, Jessica (played by Rebecca Ferguson), to escape an ambush, buying them valuable time.

Interestingly, Duncan Idaho's death in the film follows the same fate described in Frank Herbert's novel. In Dune Messiah, the third book of the Dune series, Duncan Idaho is resurrected as a clone-like replica of his original self, opening the door for his return in future installments.

