Will Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder Work Together Again After Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? Wednesday Star Reveals

Popular names in the industry and perhaps pop culture’s favorite goth girls, Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder, share a bond that goes beyond the screen. With Beetlejuice director Tim Burton helming Ortega's upcoming Netflix show Wednesday and Ryder starring in Stranger Things, the connection between them remains special.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+ and Inside Total Film, Jenna Ortega was asked whether we'll ever see Ryder make a cameo in Wednesday Season 2 or work together again. Ortega responded that it would be cool to work with Ryder, but reportedly, Ryder does not have much free time and is currently quite busy. Ortega further admitted that even getting Ryder on board for Beetlejuice 2 was difficult.

Jenna Ortega hopes they can collaborate on another project in the future, but there’s no confirmation of a cameo in Wednesday or any upcoming collaboration as of now. However, Ryder admitted in the interview that the two friends do talk about coming together on screen again.

Ortega recently opened up to PEOPLE about meeting Winona Ryder for the first time on the set of the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel. Ortega shared that Ryder was incredibly warm, welcoming, kind, and inviting from the very beginning, and she couldn’t be more grateful for her support.

"The way Winona and I got along was quite weird. It was like reading each other's minds a little bit," Ortega said of Ryder, who plays her on-screen mom in the upcoming sequel.

Beetlejuice is already a hit ahead of its theatrical release, receiving immense applause at the Venice Film Festival, where it premiered for the first time. Many cast members, including Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O’Hara, have returned to reprise their characters from the original movie.

The film is set to release on September 6, with Jenna Ortega playing Lydia's daughter, Astrid. Meanwhile, Ryder is currently filming Stranger Things Season 5, which is set to be the show's final chapter. Burton and Ortega are similarly shooting the second installment of Wednesday.

