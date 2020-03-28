Will Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt make their relationship official through an interview?

Will Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston officially announce that they are back together through a candid interview? Read on to find out.

Since breakups are very common in Hollywood, people rarely raise their eyebrows when celebrity couples call it quits these days. However, that was never the case with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship. Their fans absolutely adored them when they were together and kept on rooting for them even after they got divorced and Brad married Angelina Jolie. When Brad and Angelina broke up, people desperately wanted the Fight club actor and the Friends actress to get back together.

While they never really stopped rooting for them, Jen and Brad’s fans flooded social media with their reactions after the two met at 2020 SAG awards. The two ran into each other at the show’s backstage and congratulated each other for winning. Even though the two have repeatedly denied all the reconciliation rumours, the fans shipped the two and believed that the two were secretly dating.

According to the latest reports, the 51-year-old actress and 56-year-old actor are all set to officially confirm their reconciliation in a candid interview. Reportedly, as per the new issue of OK! Magazine, the headline of the interview reads ‘Jen & Brad Come Clean!’ The rumours are suggesting that Hollywood stars are finally ready to share their relationship status with their fans. Jen and Brad met in 1994, back then Brad was dating Gwyneth Paltrow.

After being friends for a while, the two started dating in 1998. After dating for a few years, they got married in 2000. Things went south when Brad reportedly started dating Angelina Jolie in 2004. They had met on the sets of their film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. In an interview with Vogue, Angelina had revealed that she fell in love with the actor while they were shooting for the film. In 2005, Brad and Jen announced that they had decided to divorce each other. ALSO READ: Here's why self isolation hasn't been too much of an adjustment for Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's children

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

