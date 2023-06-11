Will Jennifer Lawrence reprise her role as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games again? Actress REVEALS

Jennifer Lawrence played the role of Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise. The actress recently opened up about her chances of reprising her role. Read on

Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games (Image via IMDb)
Key Highlight

  • Jennifer Lawrence is open to reprise her The Hunger Games role
  • She will be next seen on the big screen in No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most beloved Hollywood actresses who has won over people with her acting skills. Her role in movies like X-Men, Dark Phoenix, Dumb and Dumber, American Hustle, and more have earned her quite fame and popularity. However, Lawrence’s role as Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise has garnered her worldwide recognition. While promoting her upcoming movie No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence got candid about playing the role of Katniss again. Here’s what the X-Men star has to say.

Jennifer Lawrence in Hunger Games (Image via IMDb)

Jennifer Lawrence about The Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence became a household name with her role as Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise. Now, during a recent interview with Variety, the No Hard Feelings actress said that she is open to reprise the role as Katniss. When asked about returning to ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise, the Oscar winning actress said, “Oh, my God – totally! If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”

The Hunger Games franchise consists of four installments starring Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Josh Hutcherson, Donald Sutherland, Stanley Tucci, and Elizabeth Banks. The first installment released in 2012 and garnered exceptional reviews from both audience and critics. The Hunger Games franchise had also done exceptionally well at the box office collection worldwide.

The prequel titled The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is all scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023. The synopsis of the movie reveals that it follows Coriolanus Snow’s rise to the power to become President of Panem. This movie stars Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman and Hunter Schafer

Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings (Image via IMDb)

Jennifer Lawrence at present

Jennifer Lawrence is currently busy promoting her upcoming raunchy comedy, No Hard Feelings. All set to release on June 23, 2023 in theaters, this movie is directed by Gene Stupnitsky. In No Hard Feelings, Lawrence stars as a 32 year old Uber driver. She is hired by the wealthy couple to seduce and date their nineteen year old son, who will be soon leaving for college. The parents want their son to break out of the shell before going off to college.

Jennifer Lawrence

What role does Jennifer Lawrence plays in The Hunger Games?
Katniss Everdeen
How many installments are there in The Hunger Games?
The Hunger Games has four installments.
When did first movie of The Hunger Games released?
The first Hunger Games movie released in 2012
Disheeta Maheshwari
A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Holly...

