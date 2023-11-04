Will Jennifer Lawrence return to Hunger Games? Here’s what the makers have to say

More than a decade after The Hunger Games took the world by storm, fans of the series have reason to celebrate once again as a new prequel film is on the way. This exciting project is based on Suzanne Collins' 2019 novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which delves into the early life of President Coriolanus Snow, a character portrayed by Donald Sutherland in the original films. With the original series being a massive success, anticipation is high for this prequel, promising to take viewers on a fresh journey through the dystopian world that captured hearts and minds worldwide. Given that the upcoming film is a prequel, it's indeed unlikely that the same actors from the original series will reprise their roles, especially fan-favorite Jennifer Lawrence aka Katniss Everdeen.

Will Jennifer Lawrence return to the Hunger Games prequel?

It appears that the odds of seeing Jennifer Lawrence reprise her iconic role as Katniss Everdeen in a future Hunger Games installment are uncertain. Lawrence has recently expressed her openness to revisiting the character, which she portrayed in the original film series. However, producer Nina Jacobson has made it clear that any potential return of Katniss would ultimately depend on author Suzanne Collins, who created the character and the Hunger Games universe. During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment , Jacobson said, “If Suzanne has something to say, then she’ll write a book about it. Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete. And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete. But if that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled. But really, any chance to be back in this world, and lead with [director Francis Lawrence] and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about.”

Jennifer Lawrence on reprising her role in Hunger Games prequel

Jennifer Lawrence also opened up about reprising her role in the Hunger Games prequel as she told Variety , “Oh, my God — totally! If Katniss could ever come back into my life, 100%."

Meanwhile, the upcoming Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes stars Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. The film is set to release on Nov 17.

