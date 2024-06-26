Will Jeremy Allen White Sing In Bruce Springsteen Biopic? Find Out As Actor Spill Beans Over His Role

Jeremy Allen White is all set to star in the biopic of Bruce Springsteen, Deliver Me From Nowhere. During his appearance at the premiere of The Bear, season 3, the actor got in conversation with Variety and revealed that he was planning on doing his own singing while playing the role of the rock star.

Allen White shared that he wanted to understand the process of making music before officially meeting the legendary artist. While the actor prepares for his musical journey, the After Everything actor is set to hit the screens with a new season of the restaurant drama The Bear.

What did Jeremy Allen White say about working on the Bruce Springsteen movie?

In conversation with the entertainment portal, Allen White revealed that the film is still in the works at the production house. Meanwhile, the actor’s songs, too, are yet to be recorded for the movie. The Rental actor said about the filming process, “We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together.”

He further added, “We’ve still got a few things; we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too.”

Jeremy Allen White further spoke about the upcoming season of The Bear, where not only will the original cast members reprise their roles, but the audience will also get to see new faces in the popular kitchen of the show.

The Shameless star said, “We let a lot of these beautiful characters and beautiful actors shine that maybe haven’t had their moments in previous seasons.” Adding to the moments of the series, the lead star claimed, “The world gets bigger, but we also maintain the same heart, structure, and energy that we had in the very beginning.”

Jeremy Allen White comments on Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut with The Bear

For the third season of The Bear, not only will Ayo Edebiri show off her acting skills, but she will also take the director’s chair for certain episodes. Speaking of The Inside Out 2 star’s directing skills, Allen White said, “She did a beautiful job.”

Allen White further revealed, “She was very confident. Everybody knows how smart she is, and she’s a beautiful actress and very intuitive actress. And I think she’s a very beautiful and intuitive director as well.”

All the episodes of The Bear season 3 will be available to stream on June 26 on Hulu and Disney+.

