Will JoAnna Garcia Swisher Have A Cameo In Reba McEntire And Melissa Peterman's Happy Place? Find Out

JoAnna Garcia Swisher is excited for her former Reba co-stars Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire, who are reuniting for a new sitcom titled Happy’s Place. The show will premiere on NBC on October 18.

Reuniting of Reba and Melissa

McEntire plays Bobbie in Happy's Place, a 69-year-old woman who inherits her father's restaurant and discovers her new business partner is a half-sister she never knew existed.

After 17 years since its original run (2001-2007), this comedy series follows the success of Reba. Mitch Holleman, Scarlett Pomers, Christopher Rich, Steve Howey, and JoAnna Garcia Swisher join McEntire and Peterman in the cast of Reba.

Fans, like Garcia Swisher, rejoiced at the reunion between McEntire and Peterman. Now 44 years old, JoAnna expressed her excitement about their new show, saying, “I told them the other day, I was like, I'm going to be there for the first taping,” she said. “I'm going to be the audience member that's going to laugh at all of their jokes.”

Garcia Swisher’s hectic days

While eagerly anticipating Happy's Place, Garcia Swisher is also involved in other ventures. She is featured in Sweet Magnolias and hosts Ultimatum: Queer Love. Additionally, she has partnered with Post-it® Brand and Scotch™ Brand on their Back-to-School Countdown Kit.

"These are products that I love and use," Garcia Swisher said enthusiastically. The kit includes a fun Post-it calendar countdown and projects using Post-it products and Scotch Brand products, designed to help parents prepare their kids for back to school.

The Back-to-School Countdown Kit will be available on the Post-it site for a limited time from July 11 to July 19. Reba can be streamed on Netflix, and Happy's Place will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET starting October 18. Garcia Swisher is excited about her friends' new show and hopes it garners strong viewership.

