Will Jodie Comer play the role of MCU's Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman? Actress reveals details

The English actress, Jodie Comer, finally responds to the rumours that she will play a coveted lead role in the forthcoming Marvel Studios Fantastic Four reboot. The upcoming movie will begin filming in 2024 and is expected to hit the theaters in 2025. Directed by Matt Shakman, the movie will bring Marvel's First Family to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Comer's name has frequently been mentioned in connection with the role of Sue Storm, also known as the Invisible Woman, as the selection process takes place behind closed doors.

The Primetime Emmy Award winner, who is about to make her Broadway debut in Prima Facie, has recently been interviewed by Josh Horowitz, host of Happy Sad Confused. Here’s what she said when Josh asked about her future with Marvel:

“No, guys, I don’t know anything about it. I feel like when I say this people are like, ‘Okay…’ It’s like, you can’t win either way... I think, 'Never say never...' I think, as I said before, like usually when you finish one project, you then want to try something very different, so I don’t know, maybe.”

When will Marvel reveal the MCU Fantastic Four cast?

Marvel has not yet provided viewers with any information regarding when the Fantastic Four ensemble will be formally revealed. Now that Marvel has the character rights once again, the company undoubtedly wants to make sure that the rebooted Fantastic Four is done perfectly, and that starts with who they cast as each character. Although rumours of casting calls for the Fantastic Four have purportedly revealed what Marvel is seeking in the actors who will play Mr. Fantastic, the Human Torch, the Invisible Woman, and the Things to Life, no official statement has confirmed or denied any significant rumours.

