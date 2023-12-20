Will John Boyega replace Jonathan Majors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Exploring new possibilities amid Majors lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Marvel has fired Jonathan Majors after he was found guilty of domestic assault charges on Monday pressed by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. However, ever since he was arrested, speculations regarding his replacement as the iconic antagonist, Kang the Conqueror, had unfolded. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe swiftly enters its next phase, Kang is unanimously accepted as the major antagonist after Thanos.

Playing the anti-hero in MCU’s Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors as Kang was supposed to play an essential role in Avengers: Kang Dynasty(2026). In his absence, many potential candidates have jumped into fans’ discussion for the role. Actor John Boyega, who recently posted a picture with Anthony Mackie on X, spurred a discussion of him being a suitable replacement.

Will John Boyega replace Jonathan Majors as the next Kang the Conqueror?

The answer is no, he will not. This was expressed by the actor himself on the social media platform X a while ago. This came as John Boyega posted pictures with actor Anthony Mackie, who plays Captain America in the ongoing MCU phase. This instantly sparked speculation about Boyega being a potential cast choice for the lead antagonist role.

A netizen reacted to his post on X, asking him to tell Mackie to connect him with “whoever (is) in charge of recasting Kang.” The comment did receive some backing from fellow netizens. However, their hearts were immediately shattered as John Boyega himself responded to the comment. He shared a gif of Donkey shaking his head in denial from Shrek, essentially putting an end to the speculation once and for all. With this, fans were left with one less potential candidate for the portrayal of the iconic Marvel villain.

What is the case against Jonathan Majors, and what follows?

According to NYPD’s preliminary investigation, Majors was “involved in a domestic dispute” with a 30-year-old female, later identified to be his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors allegedly hit the victim, causing “substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” according to CNN . He was arrested in March and was later charged with assault and harassment. On December 18, he was found guilty of assault in the third degree and harassment.

Following his conviction in New York City, he was fired by Marvel Studios, which created a huge vacancy in their cinematic universe. As he awaits his sentencing, which is set for February 6 next year, someone is sure to be cast in his place, and fans just can’t stop speculating.

Will Smith, Chukwudi Iwuji, Regé-Jean Page, John David Washington, and Trevante Rhodes, among others, are actively being discussed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe fan base across the globe. However, any final declaration of the same is yet to come from the makers.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

