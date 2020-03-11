Will John Cena retire from WWE after Wrestlemania 36 match against Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend? Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

John Cena is gearing up to lock horns with Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend at Wrestlemania 36, but one WWE Hall of Famer believes that it could be the Fast & Furious 9 star's last match in WWE. Read below to know what the veteran wrestler had to share on the same.

It was towards the end of February 2020, when John Cena finally returned to WWE and gave a passionate promo of how wrestling will always be home for him, in spite of his growing Hollywood career. However, as rumoured from the beginning, Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend turned up at the end moment and challenged John to a match at Wrestlemania 36, which John happily agreed to! However, given the fact that it's been quite some time since we saw Cena in action, there's retirement rumours surfacing already.

The rumours are solidifying further as WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes that John maybe wrestling his last match at Wrestlemania 36. Bray, who was initially Universal Champion, lost the title to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. While speaking about his reaction to The Fiend losing the title, Mick told Wrestling Inc, "I wasn’t happy with it, but The Fiend is not someone who needs a title to define him. It’s gonna be very interesting and I think it adds another huge match as John Cena gave an impassioned promo and it leads me to believe this will be his final match. I would not be surprised to see The Fiend come out of Mania stronger than ever."

Check out the BTS of John Cena's return to SmackDown below:

Do you think Wrestlemania 36 will be the last time we see John Cena wrestle in WWE? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, talking about Bray further, Foley added, "I think in the future [The Fiend] does not need a title. He’s an attraction in the same way as Roddy Piper never needed a title. I didn’t care for the way it was taken off of him, but he’s a guy who always lands on his feet. I think he’ll come out of Mania just fine and he’ll be a huge star for WWE for years to come. He’s got The Mandible Claw! How could he not?"

