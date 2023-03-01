Will John Cena return to WWE anytime soon? Find out

John Cena is one of the most popular celebs associated with the world of WWE. Since his debut in the year 2002, he has played a minimum of one match every year. He appeared in a Smackdown match towards the end of last year, thus successfully managing to keep up his streak. Apart from being a professional wrestler, the 45-year-old also dabbled into the glamorous world of showbiz, and established himself as a successful actor in Hollywood too. However, that did not keep him away from surprising his loyal fans by getting inside the ring every now and then.

When will John Cena return to WWE?

John Cena’s return to WWE is one of the most exciting and anticipated events in the upcoming times. And now, in the recent RAW match, the date of his return was announced. So, when can we expect John Cena to throw some punches? Well, according to the latest announcement, he will be returning to WWE next week. Yes! You read that right! He will be seen at the WWE RAW match in Boston next week. Speaking of which, recently, Austin Theory said that he awaits the return of the wrestler cum actor.

Predicting John Cena’s WWE schedule for 2023

According to Bleacher’s Report, John Cena is someone who will be saved for the big and major events in WWE. So, he can be predicted to appear in a few important events throughout this year. For instance, John Cena might be one of the wrestlers at the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Apart from this, John Cena can also be expected to surprise fans at the upcoming Wrestlemania 39. He has featured in quite a few Wrestlemania matches and even headlined some of them. It will be interesting to see if he faces Austin Theory to win the United States Champion title. There are also possibilities for Cena to appear at SummerSlam.

