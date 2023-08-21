Will Johnny Depp ace role as Joker in Robert Pattinson's The Batman? New concept design reveals actor's look

The buzz about Johnny Depp potentially becoming the Joker in Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman has sparked excitement among fans. Only recently, a user shared a new concept design featuring Depp as Joker from Pattinson’s The Batman. While there's no official word from Warner Bros. or the film's creators regarding these rumors, the artistic interpretations have certainly cranked up the excitement among fans.

Johnny Depp as Joker in Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman

BossLogic's imaginative spin on Johnny Depp as the Joker brings a fresh twist to the character's classic look. In the concept design, Depp sports the Joker's iconic green hair, exuding a vibe of calculated madness. Interestingly, the absence of the Joker's trademark over-the-top red smile raises eyebrows, suggesting a potentially more subdued and chilling take.

In another art piece, Depp rocks a green shirt and purple trousers while gripping a blood-stained crowbar. This visual triggers memories of the Joker's dark past, particularly the intense moment when he brutally confronted Jason Todd - an unforgettable storyline that still resonates with ardent DC Comics fans.

ALSO READ: 20 Best Johnny Depp movies ranked from better to best

Johnny Depp's Joker quirk spices up online banter

The buzzworthy concept art has sparked some lively discussions online, treating fans to a playful glimpse of the "what-ifs" surrounding Depp's potential casting as the Joker.

Advertisement

In the comments section of the fan art post, one user wrote, "@johnnydepp plz make it happen!!!!” Another comment read, “Please do it, the world needs to see him play The Joker” In the meantime, a third user commented and said: “LONG OVERDUE!!!”

Meanwhile, it is speculated that Barry Keoghan is set to play the role of Joker in The Batman. A 5-minute deleted scene from the upcoming movie raised speculations and curiosity among fans. However, with Barry Keoghan keeping us guessing in his mysterious portrayal, the prospect of Depp stepping into the spotlight adds a breezy wave of cool excitement to the scene.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp net worth 2023, luxury lifestyle, career & early life

But here's the thing to ponder: is Depp about to nail the role of the Joker in The Batman? Well, that's a bit of a mystery for now. And, whether Depp will totally rock it as the Joker in Robert Pattinson's The Batman is a bit of a puzzle that only time, official nods, and actual performances can solve.

For now, the buzz created by BossLogic's awesome concept art and all the chit-chat it's sparked stands as proof of how magnetic the Joker remains as a character. And it's also a nod to Depp's potential to inject some new pizzazz into this legendary role.

As fans impatiently wait for more insider info, the thought of Depp stepping into the Joker's shoes keeps us all hooked, highlighting just how dynamic and ever-changing comic book adaptations in the movie world can be.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2023: Johnny Depp gets teary-eyed as comeback film receives a 7 minute standing ovation; WATCH