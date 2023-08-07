Will Johnny Depp ditch Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for Star Wars role? Here's everything we know

Johnny Depp's portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of the most loved and iconic roles of all time. The pirate has been one of the most talked about and loved roles of the controversial actor. But according to recent reports, the 60-year-old actor might be ditching the popular franchise and the role of another pirate character, this time in the Star Wars universe. Keep reading to know more details.

Will Johnny Depp ditch Pirates of the Caribbean for Star Wars?

Even though Depp and Disney had a long partnership with all the Pirates of the Caribbean films he starred in, his defamation court case against his former wife Amber Heard changed things drastically. Heard accused the actor of abuse and defamation amongst other things which led to Depp's career toppling in a massive manner. He was replaced as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts spin-off franchise and Disney refused to cast him as Jack Sparrow.

But the tide changed when Depp won the trial against Heard and with the change in public perception and opinion, Disney wanted the actor back as the legendary pirate. At first, reports suggested that he has no interest in working with Disney again but soon after rumors claimed that Deep might be returning as Jack Sparrow considering how beloved he is. According to recent reports, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor could be jumping ship.

Will Johnny Depp be a part of the Star Wars universe?

The rumors claim that Depp has been offered an important role in the Star Wars universe and he is inclined towards it. Hondo Ohnaka is a male Weequay pirate who led the Ohnaka Gang during the Clone Wars. Voice actor Jim Cummings has vocalized the character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars Rebels. With the trend of animated projects being translated into live-action, it wouldn't be a surprise if Depp plays the role of Hondo in a film.

Considering his versatile filmography and talent, there is no doubt Depp would do a brilliant job playing the pirate. It is also possible that Cummings continues to voice the role while Depp plays the part physically. Just like Ahsoka Tano, who is voiced by Ashley Eckstein but Rosario Dawson plays the role onscreen. Though there is no confirmation about the same, fans would surely love for this rumor to be true. Only time will tell if there's any truth to it.

