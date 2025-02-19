Will Johnny Depp FINALLY Return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Rumor Explained

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean series might be sailing off into the horizon again with Johnny Depp reprising his signature role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Captain Jack might be without a doubt the worst pirate you’ve ever heard of but you've heard of him. Rumor has it that Disney has changed their mind and welcomed Depp back on board for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Following years of speculations regarding the fate of the series, a new report hints at Depp's return.

The franchise, which has made more than 4.5 billion USD globally, lost steam after Disney dropped the Edward Scissorhands actor in the wake of his court case against ex-wife Amber Heard. With Depp's win in court, speculation regarding his return has only grown.

Disney is set to begin production, with filming commencing at a Hollywood sound stage, according to The DisInsider. No official word on the cast or plot has been released, but Depp's alleged return as the eccentric pirate would represent a major change in Disney's direction with the Pirates franchise.

Depp has previously commented on Disney firing him from the series. He had reportedly felt betrayed, as he had created Captain Jack Sparrow, the lovable character who defined the franchise and spawned a generational fandom.

During his trial for the Amber Heard case in 2022, Depp testified that Disney, despite firing him from Pirates 6, kept using his character for theme parks and merchandise. According to Variety, when asked the following, "The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?" Depp answered, "That is true."

According to Comicbook Movie, Depp said in his testimony, "Captain Jack Sparrow was a character I built from the ground up and was something that I, of course, put a lot of [myself] into the character and also having worked on these films with these people and added much of myself, much of my own re-writing of the dialogue and scenes and jokes."

He added, "I didn't quite understand how, after that long relationship and quite a successful relationship certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent."

The series, which had begun with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, traced the high jinks of Captain Jack Sparrow, joined by characters such as Geoffrey Rush's Hector Barbossa, Keira Knightley's Elizabeth Swann, and Orlando Bloom's Will Turner. With five films, including the most recent one in 2017 in the form of Dead Men Tell No Tales, the series seemed to lose steam.

No official word has come from Disney at this time on whether they have worked it out with the actor. Fans are, however, still hoping to watch Johnny Depp regain his position in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.