Another Top Gun movie is in the works, and Tom Cruise is set to reprise his role as Maverick. But we're not sure yet if Jon Hamm, who played Cyclone in the last movie, will reprise his role. But he seems pretty sure he'll be back in action.

Jon Hamm's Insight on Top Gun 3

Jon Hamm spilled some beans about Top Gun 3. He hasn't had any official chats yet about coming back as Cyclone, but he's not sweating it. He thinks it might be a long while before they even start making the movie, so no rush. But he's got a hunch that once things get rolling, he'll be in the loop early, thanks to his friend, producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Jon Hamm hasn't sat down for any official discussions yet. But he's pumped to hear about the third Top Gun flick. He thinks people loved both movies, and he's stoked to have been part of the second. Plus, being tight with Jerry Bruckheimer, he figures if Cyclone's coming back, he'll get the memo pronto.

He also pointed out that these projects take a while to shape up, especially with big names like Tom and Jerry Bruckheimer at the helm. He praised Joe Kosinski's work on the last movie, highlighting that it took four years to make it awesome. So, he's not holding his breath for a quick start to production. But, he'd jump at the chance to come back whenever it happens. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Tom Cruise's Busy Schedule and the Future of Top Gun 3

Tom Cruise is neck-deep in Mission: Impossible 8, set to hit screens in May 2025. With his plate full, it's anyone's guess when he'll squeeze in Top Gun 3. Bruckheimer spilled the beans in March, saying they're playing it by ear, waiting to see how many movies Cruise tackles before he's ready for another round of Top Gun.

Advertisement

You can catch Top Gun: Maverick streaming right now on Paramount+ and Prime Video. Ready for some high-flying action?

ALSO READ: Is Tom Cruise Back On Good Terms With David And Victoria Beckham? Here's What Report Suggests