Will Jonathan Majors be in Jail? What happened with the lawsuit against Marvel’s Kang actor?

After months of controversies, the MCU actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend after a trial in New York. A Manhattan jury found the actor guilty on charges of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. They also found him not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree on his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari .

Why will Jonathan Majors be in Jail?

For the case, the jurors deliberated for about six hours over three days and poured over clashing narratives about what happened inside and outside an SUV on Canal Street on the night of March 25, 2023. Later, they concluded and announced that Jonathan Majors would face up to a year in jail as he will be sentenced on February 6, 2024 for a count of misdemeanor assault, which carries jail time of up to a year, and a harassment violation.

The jury acquitted him of two other charges, including the most serious charge: assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and aggravated harassment. The Kang actor showed up to the trial hand in hand with a new girlfriend, actress Meagan Good , along with a group of friends and family members, including his mom.

What was the lawsuit against Jonathan Majors?

As the actor is convicted, the prosecution had alleged Majors “engaged in cruel and manipulative patterns of psychological and physical abuse” toward ex-girlfriend Jabbari even before the March incident, when she discovered Majors had been cheating on her. Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of two charges: misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, and harassment in the second degree, which is a violation. The Marvel actor was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree of intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

