Will Julianna Margulies Return To The Morning Show Alongside Reese Witherspoon? Here's What Report Says

Julianna Margulies, who played the role of journalist Laura Peterson in the hugely popular The Morning Show, is creating headlines with reports suggesting she may not return to the upcoming season 4 of the Apple TV drama alongside Reese Witherspoon.

According to the latest report of Variety, the actress supposedly declined a one-episode appearance for the upcoming season. The outlet further reports that sources mentioned that she reportedly asked if she would be interested in returning to the potential fifth season. Read on for further details.

Julianna Margulies will reportedly not return in the new season of The Morning Show

Julianna Margulies first portrayed journalist Laura Peterson, the love interest of Reese Witherspoon’s character Bradley Jackson, in the second season of the hit Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. As the series' fourth season is reportedly in development, Margulies may not reprise her role and return for another season.

According to recent reports from Variety, she may not be returning for the upcoming season. Sources have informed the outlet that this decision for her absence was made before she faced criticism for allegedly making derogatory comments about the Black and LGBTQ communities during her appearance on Andy Ostroy's The Back Room podcast in 2023 while discussing the war in Gaza.

The report also mentioned that the actress supposedly declined the offer for a special one-episode appearance. In addition, she was asked if she would be interested in returning for a potential fifth season in case the show gets renewed.

After Season 3, before the podcast controversy, the series creator, Charlotte Stoudt, told the outlet that she was thinking about how to include Julianna Margulies’ character in Season 4.

Stoudt said, “We’re very, very, very early in the room, but I think I’d want to explore [Laura] more,” adding, "Her dimensionality. Not just, ‘I’m Laura, and I love Bradley, and she occasionally drives me crazy!’ I think there’s there’s more to Laura than that.”

When will the upcoming season 4 of The Morning Show premiere?

The Morning Show is getting another season, as the confirmation of season four renewal was announced early in April 2023, five months before Season 3 aired. The production for the new season will begin soon, but Apple TV+ has not announced any premiere date yet.

In addition, the cast for the new season is also not confirmed yet. However, fans are expecting to see more of Reese Witherspoon's (Bradley Jackson) and Jennifer Aniston's (Alexandra Levy) story, with other cast members, including Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Greta Lee, Karen Pittman, and Nestor Carbonell, also expected to return.