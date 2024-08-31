Will Jurassic World: Rebirth Acknowledge Fan-Favorite Spinoffs Camp Cretaceous and Chaos Theory

If there's another franchise that has everyone on the edge of their seats, it's Jurassic World. The franchise has been putting out movie after movie, the last being Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World: Dominion in 2022.

The upcoming film in the franchise, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is all set to debut next summer. This week, Universal revealed the official title and plot details for the fourth film directed by Gareth Edwards, along with a few first-look photos.

Set five years after the events of 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion, the sci-fi action will follow several characters trying to extract DNA from the planet’s biggest remaining dinosaurs. This detail in the synopsis raised the question regarding the franchise’s timeline, particularly if it will acknowledge the animated spinoffs, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

Back in 2020, Camp Cretaceous premiered on Netflix. It followed a group of teenagers who found themselves accidentally stranded on Isla Nublar during the events of 2015’s Jurassic World. The series had a total of five seasons and during its course, the Camp Fan turned into a found family who fought several dinosaurs and human threats.

As for Chaos Theory, the series first debuted on Netflix earlier this year with a jump of six years after the events of Camp Cretaceous. It followed the reunion of Camp Fan, who investigated a potential murder of one of their members as young adults.

As per showrunner Scott Kreamer, the series was initially set five years after Dominion but due to the delay in production, they had to change the gap to six years. So as per theory, the first season of Chaos Theory is placed one year after the events of Rebirth. Another interesting fact here is that Chaos Theory had dinosaurs scattered across the US, however, as per Rebirth, Earth is now inhabitable for dinosaurs and is outside of isolated equatorial environments.

Most of Chaos Theory’s first season revolved around Camp Fan’s reunion so it is safe to say that the ensemble won’t be a part of the live-action in Rebirth. However, if the upcoming film acknowledges the two animated series then it would make the entire Jurassic World franchise more cohesive.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is scheduled to be released on July 2, 2025. The ensemble cast consists of Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein.

