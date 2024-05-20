Will Justin Hartley’s Tracker Return for Season 2? Here’s What We Know

Before Tracker even finished Season 1 in May 2024, fans of the show were curious if it was going to get a renewal. Debuting after Super Bowl LVIII, the CBS show became an overnight success, becoming the network's most-watched series since Young Sheldon's premiere in 2017. According to Nielsen, Tracker has been the number one show on cable since its premiere, attracting 16 million multiplatform viewers.

The show features Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist and tracker who assists law enforcement in finding missing individuals for monetary compensation. Based on the novel The Never Game by producer Jeffery Deaver, the first season of the series aired weekly until May 19, comprising a total of 13 episodes.

Will there be a second season of the show Tracker?

Well, good news for fans, as CBS has confirmed that Tracker will be renewed for a second season. "Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going," Amy Reisenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment, told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. We knew we had something extraordinary when we saw the initial cut of the series, and the overwhelmingly positive audience reaction confirms it.

Meanwhile, Tracker was one of the first CBS shows to be renewed for the upcoming season. This also happens to be one of two new shows to premiere following the 2023 SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Is there a confirmed release date for the next season of Tracker?

As of today, at the time of drafting this piece, CBS hasn't announced a premiere date for Tracker season 2, but the network has confirmed it will be back for the 2024–2025 season. The show has been a long time coming since the pilot was delivered to CBS in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Reisenbach told Deadline during a chat in January 2024 that she chose to delay the show’s debut to 2023-2024 for a longer promotional timeline for the team. Furthermore, admiring the plot of the show, she said, “It was such a fantastic pilot, and we said okay, we’re not going to put it on for this season."

Details about the cast of Tracker season 2

The cast of Tracker season 2 has not been confirmed yet; however, Justin Heartly, who is also the executive producer of the show, will still renew his role as Colter. The present cast members include Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin, Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, and Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene.

As of now, season 1 can be streamed on Paramount +. Individual episodes and the full season can also be purchased on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, and Season 2 will likely follow suit, with new episodes airing weekly on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.

