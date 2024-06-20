Will Justin Timberlake Continue His Forget Tomorrow Tour Following Arrest? Deets Inside

Justin Timberlake has been recently arrested on the charges of driving under the influence. However, his ongoing tour tickets are still up for sale. What is the status of the superstar’s ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour? Continue reading to explore the details of Timberlake’s scheduled performances, as we also get into the discussion of his arrest.

Status of Justin Timberlake’s tour

The Mirrors artist was recently arrested on one charge of driving while intoxicated, as he had jumped a signal in Sag Harbor, New York. However, Justin Timberlake was soon released from the police custody.

While the artist has been suddenly dragged into a lot, the tickets for his ongoing shows are still seen on sale, as per a report by USA Today.

The Can't Stop the Feeling! singer is currently on his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Even after the arrest and news spreading like fire around the music industry, the fans seemed to be hopeful to watch their favorite artist performing live, as Stubhub reported that the tickets for the shows that are scheduled for this weekend were "selling fast."

Justin Timberlake is set to perform in Chicago this coming weekend, on Friday and Saturday as part of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The aforementioned tour was announced in January this year and began in the month of April. Starting from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, the What Goes Around... Comes Around singer set foot on his first-ever tour in the last five years.

Timberlake had even covered many cities in the United States, Canada, and the UK as well as had made stops in Europe.

This tour comes following the release of his sixth album, Everything I Thought It Was, which was launched on March 15, 2024.

During his shows, he had even delivered free performances in Memphis, New York City as well as in Los Angeles. In LA, he surprised everyone in the audience performing a few NSYNC tracks including Paradise, along with the member of the stated boy band.

Justin Timberlake’s next hearing

Following the arrest the artist, Timberlake has been released without bail. However, Justin Timberlake is scheduled to appear in court for his next hearing on July 26.

No further details have been revealed about his tour dates that sort of come in between his next hearing.

Justin Timberlake’s next two shows are in Chicago’s United Center on June 21 and June 22.

