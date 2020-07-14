Will Kate Middleton and Prince William break a royal protocol to protect Prince George’s happiness?

According to a recent interview by royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might break a royal tradition for Prince George.

Prince William and Kate Middleton may go against royal protocols, only to protect their son Prince George's happiness, a report in The Mirror suggests. Royal expert Ingrid Seward spoke to Spanish magazine Quien where she said that the couple's modern approach to raising their three children is different from the strict royal approach that has been followed for generations. In regard to 6-year-old Prince George of Cambridge’s educational future, Ms Seward hinted that she would not be surprised if the young prince is kept away from the boarding school system.

Ms Seward said, "We are used to seeing members of royalty breaking tradition these days, so it won't come as much of a shock if they do things their way.” "I think William and Kate's opinion will be if the children are happy in their school, why change things," she said. "Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully,” she added.

"I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home." Ms Seward said Prince William would rely on his personal experience to ensure George felt confident with his future choices but suggested the third-in-line to the throne would be "safer" at boarding school. She also added, "Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children’s mental health.”

"If I was Kate though, I’d feel more secure if George, as heir to the throne, was tucked away at boarding school. He’ll have more freedom there and he’ll be very protected from any outside dangers,” she added.

Prince George is a year 2 student at Thomas's Battersea, where Charlotte is also a student in reception. The two eldest Cambridge children are currently being homeschooled as most schools across England shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

