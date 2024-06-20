Will Kate Middleton Attend Wimbledon After Her Appearance At Trooping The Colour Event? Here’s What Royal Expert Says

Kate Middleton made her first public appearance alongside her kids at the Trooping the Colour event last week, months after she announced the news of her cancer diagnosis on social media in an emotional Instagram post.

Royal fans were so delighted to see her back in the spotlight after she revealed that she is currently receiving preventative chemotherapy treatment. After her latest public appearance, a royal expert has now shared their views on whether Middleton may attend Wimbledon, which will take place on Monday, 1 Jul 2024. Read on to know further details.

Royals expert shares their thought on whether Kate Middleton may attend Wimbledon 2024

Kate Middleton recently left everyone surprised as she attended the Trooping the Colour event alongside her kids and husband, Prince William, amid her challenging battle with cancer.

Now, ahead of Wimbledon, a royal expert, Katie Nicholl, told Entertainment Tonight that there is a possibility that the princess might attend the Tennis tournament, which will held in July.

Nicholl told the outlet that Middleton enjoys activities that bring her joy, like being in nature and spending time with her children, saying, "But tennis, don't forget, is something that the princess absolutely loves."

ALSO READ: Was Kate Middleton Accompanied By Her Kids At Trooping The Colour Event? Here's What We Know

The expert further claimed that Middleton reportedly mentioned in her recently released personal message "about wanting to be able to do the things that bring her joy," so her attendance at the 2024 Wimbledon tournament "wouldn't surprise," noting that "she takes great pride in her position at the Lawn Tennis Association."

Advertisement

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said it wouldn't "surprise her at all" if Kate Middleton attends this year's Tennis tournament because it will bring Middleton joy, noting, "a huge amount of her recovery depends on her being happy."

Royal expert opened up about Kate Middleton's appearance at the Trooping the Colour event

While speaking with the outlet, royal expert Katie Nicholl discussed Kate Middleton's recent appearance at King Charles' birthday celebration.

Nicholl mentioned that Middleton put much effort into her appearance at the Trooping the Colour event, noting that it wasn't just about looking good but also about how she carried herself with pride.

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Attends Trooping The Color Ceremony, Marking Her First Public Appearance In 6 Months Since Cancer Announcement

The expert mentioned that the princess carefully guided her children, and it was very "important" for her to be there at the event, saying, "I think she went to great lengths to make sure that she could be, and to do it all with that wonderful smile on her face."

