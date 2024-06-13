Will Kate Middleton Join Prince William To Work Anytime Soon? Here's What We Know

It was late March this year when Kate Middleton revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer following her recovery from abdominal surgery. And while announcing that in a video, she also said that she was already in treatment. And, since then it was a constant query among people that when she would resume her Royal duty. There’s good news for all of them, who have been missing the Princess of Wales.

When will Kate Middleton start her work?

Leading royal expert says Kate Middleton is on the road to recovery and will return to her royal duties "100%."

Katie Nicholl, the royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, shared details on Kate's condition. Nicholl stated that Kate would "pick up as Princess of Wales" and carry on with her significant duties as soon as she gets the go-ahead from her doctor.

“It will just be in her time and when she's ready, and crucially when she gets the sign-off from her medical team.”

Nicholl revealed during a discussion on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show that Kate first had trouble receiving her treatment. Sources very close to the Princess of Wales have told me that she had struggled with the treatment initially."

Katie Nicholl emphasized that Kate Middleton will definitely return to her royal duties. Addressing speculations that the future queen might not resume her role fully after her cancer treatment, Nicholl clarified, “I really think this is not the case. Everything I hear is that she will be back to work.”

Previous reports suggested that Kate Middleton “may never come back” to her royal role following her treatment. However, Nicholl’s statements offer a hopeful perspective on her return.

Princess Kate apologizes for missing the Trooping the Color rehearsal

Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday’s final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king’s birthday.

As she battles cancer, Kate, the Irish Guards' honorary colonel, sends her best wishes to the regiment.

“Being your colonel remains a great honor and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review,” she wrote in the letter shared by the Irish Guards on the social media platform X. “Please pass my apologies to the whole regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

The princess finished the note by writing, “Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved,” before signing off as “Colonel Catherine.”

In May, rumors emerged that the princess would not be present for Trooping the Colou's rehearsal. It is unclear if she will be present for the ceremony on June 15.

Following her participation in a public walk with other royal family members to the Christmas morning church service at Sandringham on December 25, Kate was out of her royal duties.

