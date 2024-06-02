Will Kate Middleton Make A Surprise Public Appearance Amid Cancer Treatment? Here's What Report Says

Kensington Palace is considering the option of Princess Kate Middleton attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony month despite her cancer treatment. If she's feeling up to it, there's a possibility she might join on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as per Mirror. However, the Palace has made it clear that she won't be part of the last dress rehearsal happening a week before the event.

Kate Middleton's health and public engagements

Kate, who is 42 years old has been facing some health challenges lately. Due to this, she hasn't been seen much at gatherings. Reports from the palace highlight that she will resume her responsibilities after getting approval from her medical team. Prince William shared during a visit to St Marys Community Hospital, on the Isles of Scilly that his wife's health is improving steadily.

The Princess, who serves as the colonel in chief of the Irish Guards usually receives the salute at The Colonels Review. However, she will not be present this year due to her health condition. This decision shows concern for her health and well-being.

King Charles' adapted schedule

King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, has stated that he will attend the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Given his health, some changes have been made to his normal routine.

Instead of riding horseback to inspect the troops, he will travel in an Ascot Landau carriage, accompanied by Queen Camilla. This change follows the Palace's advice to carefully review the King's return to full duties for each engagement, ensuring he can participate while maintaining his health.

In recent public comments, Charles has been quite open about his recovery, in contrast to the Princess of Wales' condition, which has received limited updates. Despite his own health challenges, the King remains committed to carrying out his royal duties.

Who will be on the palace balcony?

The Trooping the Colour is an annual event that celebrates the monarch's official birthday, even though King Charles' actual birthday falls in November. As with last year's celebration, working members of the Royal Family will attend. As a result, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, will not be present on the palace balcony.

Anti-monarchy activists are planning protests during the traditional ceremony. Graham Smith, a spokesman for the group Republic, suggested an alternative: "Instead of holding a parade for Charles' birthday, why not use the occasion to honor the service of our armed forces?"

