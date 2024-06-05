Will Kate Middleton Never Return To Previous Royal Role After Cancer Treatment? Here's What Sources Claim

Ever since Princess Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in mid-March, Prince William has been continuing his public duties with relentless perseverance. However, sources have claimed that she might not be able to return to her Royal duties ever, even after her cancer treatment.

Princess Kate Middleton's struggle with Royal duties amid cancer battle

On May 10th, Prince William visited St. Mary’s Community Hospital as an example of his efforts. In the Isles of Scilly, off the southwest tip of England, during a visit to him by William he interacted with staff and let them know how Kate was doing, and that she was reportedly doing good.

He also stated that their children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — had wanted to join him. There is every indication that the Princess of Wales is in the recovery zone now.

As she described it in her emotional announcement last March about early-stage preventative chemotherapy treatments; for some time now she’s been seen running errands with relatives and on her own. “Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids,” a source recently told Us Weekly. “She’s been an active parent.”

Another source said: “Kate’s recovery is going well." But she can’t see many people because "she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about."

Will Kate Middleton never return to Royal duties?

However, this progress doesn’t guarantee that she will return to her royal duties any time soon. The recent sources report says otherwise, claiming she might not return until fall or even next year.

Sources mentioned that Kate had read through a new report from the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which stands for her years at its founding. However, Kensington Palace spokesman clarified that this did not mean she was back at work though they were referring about rehearsals of Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15th.

On the princess's recovery process, the palace said, “She’ll be back at work once doctors give her the green light." Team members are deliberating on her future roles, as they weigh in the possibility of a different position upon her return.

Kate and William along with their children have been staying at Anmer Hall, their Norfolk summer home, a spacious 10-bedroom house on the Sandringham Estate which has amongst its facilities a swimming pool and tennis court.

The public waits for updates on Kate’s return to royal duties as she continues to heal. Royal insiders maintain that any further announcements would be transparently made to avoid speculation going forward.

When she does come back it will be guided by medical advice and balanced around her health and well-being. Considering what lies ahead after recovery, Kate Middleton might need a change in role shortly.

