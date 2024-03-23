Will Kate Middleton Return To Royal Duties Amid Cancer Treatment? Royal Spokesperson Reveals

Since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has temporarily stepped back from her public duties. However, new developments emerged on March 22, when she broke her silence regarding her health crisis. In a deeply personal video message, the Princess of Wales revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. While the specific type of cancer remains undisclosed, Kensington Palace has emphasized the importance of respecting her right to medical privacy, signaling a period of uncertainty regarding her return to royal engagements.

Will Kate Middleton return to her royal duties?

Following her abdominal surgery in January, Kate Middleton has temporarily withdrawn from public duties. However, with her recent revelation of a cancer diagnosis in an emotional video message, uncertainties loom regarding her return to royal engagements.

Kensington Palace indicates that her comeback will be guided by medical advice as she undergoes chemotherapy, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing her health above all else. A palace spokesperson revealed on Friday, “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

Kate Middleton share cancer diagnosis

In her heartfelt video, Kate Middleton candidly expressed the profound shock of her cancer diagnosis, acknowledging the immense efforts she and Prince William “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

She said, “As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.” Kate further said that she and William will need time to explain everything to their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She expressed, “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

The Princess of Wales has refrained from official engagements since Christmas. However, she recently made a public appearance via video during a shopping excursion with William near their Windsor residence, marking her first visible outing in some time.

