Will Khloe Kardashian patch up with ex Tristan Thompsom? Former says ‘boundaries are so important’

Khloe Kardashian has no plans of getting back with ex beau Tristan Thompson, The Kardashians star revealed in the latest episode.

During the episode, Khloe, 38, talked at length about her present relationship with Tristan, 32, with her mom Kris Jenner.

Read on to find out what she had to say.

Khloe Kardashian not patching up with Tristan Thompson

Khloe told Kris that she and Tristan get along great and that she does not need to ‘punish’ him just because they are not getting back together.

"Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side," she said. "What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

Kris then recalled the time when Tristan was giving his and Khloe’s 5-year-old daughter True breakfast when the Kardashian star was not present. To this, Khloe replied, "Yeah, if I'm not here, when I'm not around, he's here," Khloé told her mom. "I would rather him be here than the nanny."

However, Khloe clarified that there are still boundaries to maintain. “I'm definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things. No one's just here chilling if there's no kids involved,” she said.

Khloe further said, "These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we’ve done this song and dance a handful of times already. I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she’ll get back with me.’"

Khloe said that given their history, Tristan might think that she would get back together with him again, so she needs to be clear with her actions. “I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want."

Concluding her thoughts, Khloe said that her and Tristan’s relationship is limited to their kids and that they are not hanging out by themselves.

