Will Kim Kardashian Appear In And Executive Produce Elizabeth Taylor's Documentary Series? Here's What The Reality Star Had To Say

Kim Kardashian is set to executive produce and star in a BBC-commissioned docuseries titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar. The three-part documentary, produced by Passion Pictures, explores Elizabeth Taylor's impact on cinema and her transformative influence on the relationship between audiences and stars. Kardashian's involvement adds a modern twist to the project, promising a fresh perspective on Taylor's legacy. As an executive producer, Kardashian's foray into the life of the iconic actress adds a contemporary touch to the exploration of Taylor's multifaceted career and legacy.

Passion Pictures, the Academy Award-winning production firm behind documentaries like Searching for Sugar Man and Wham!, has been commissioned by BBC Arts to create a three-part documentary series on the iconic Elizabeth Taylor. The project, titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, was unveiled by the BBC on Monday, emphasizing Taylor's status as one of Hollywood's most renowned figures.

The documentary series, executive produced by Kari Lia, Hamish Fergusson, and Kim Kardashian, promises exclusive insights into Elizabeth Taylor's life. It will provide “privileged access to those who knew her best, including members of Elizabeth Taylor’s family, friends, and colleagues from throughout her stellar career.” The project vows to shine the spotlight on “a superstar who transformed not just Hollywood but fame itself, as she went from child star to highest-paid actress in the world.”

What will Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar be about?

The documentary series, titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, aims to break away from the conventional narrative that has often portrayed Elizabeth Taylor's life as a soap opera, focusing on elements such as her eight marriages, diamonds, and addictions. The new show’s official description reads, “For too long the story of Elizabeth Taylor has been told as a soap opera. The eight marriages, the diamonds, the addictions. This series gives Elizabeth Taylor the significance she richly deserves, in all her incarnations: as an actor, rebel, business mogul, and activist — to reveal how Taylor created the blueprint for modern celebrity.”

The series will also delve deep into Elizabeth Taylor's artistic prowess and technique as an actor, and explore “how she reinvented the nature of fame, even as she smashed the glass ceiling in Hollywood, before going on to become a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist and advocate.”

Utilizing never-before-heard audio tapes, interviews, and unseen TV footage, as well as an extensive archive of her movies, the series promises to provide a comprehensive view of Taylor's life. To offer unique perspectives, the documentary will feature interviews with individuals who had personal connections with Elizabeth Taylor. Notable figures include Kim Kardashian, “who conducted the last interview with her before she died, Dame Joan Collins, a friend and Hollywood contemporary who competed with Elizabeth for the role of Cleopatra, Margaret O’Brien, who went to school with her on the MGM backlot, close friend Carole Bayer Sager, leading scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci who worked alongside Elizabeth in the fight against AIDS, and others.”

Kim Kardashian, one of the executive producers, expressed admiration for Elizabeth Taylor, emphasizing, “Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter. She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life — and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

Moreover, Alistair Pegg, the commissioning editor at the BBC, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming documentary series, stating, "This exciting series promises a new understanding of Elizabeth Taylor — both her technique and power as an actor, and her capacity for reinventing herself."

The international distribution of the production will be handled by Fremantle. The documentary series is currently in production and is scheduled to be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BBC Two and made available on BBC iPlayer.

