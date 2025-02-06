Will Kim Kardashian Become North's Momager Like Kris Jenner? Dishes on Picking Between Her And Daughter's Schedule

Being a momager was not on Kim Kardashian’s bingo card for the year, and she appears to be struggling with managing her eldest daughter North’s emerging pop culture career.

In a new trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu, the SKIMS co-founder, 44, discussed how she’s been balancing her 11-year-old daughter’s career alongside her own in a scene with mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé.

“I thought I was busy before. North—me having to be her momager right now is crazy. It just was not on my list. It was not on my bingo card for this year,” Kim says as she sits with her mom and sister.

“It’s a lot of work,” Kris, who’s been managing her five famous daughters’ professional lives for years now, responds. “It's a lot of energy.”

“And I’m not ready,” Kim says, as Khloé adds, “You’re like, I have my own s— to manage.”

“If she has a shoot, I have to be there all day, so it's like her or me,” Kim laments.

In a confession, Kim notes that she has been conflicted about deciding when to prioritize career opportunities for her daughter over life experiences.

“I’m really conflicted on my daughter’s career, so we’re going to talk about that soon,” the mom of four shares. “I just really want to make sure that everything’s really well-balanced. All of the work experiences are balanced out with just enough fun life experiences. I just want balance.”

North, for those not in the loop, has had a busy year. The daughter of Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West starred as Young Simba in a production of The Lion King in May 2024. She was featured on West’s song Talking / Once Again last February and most recently was featured on FKA Twigs’ song Childlike Things.

Earlier in January, Kim appeared on an episode of Erin and Sara Foster’s World’s First Podcast and shared her take on becoming a momager for her kids in the future.

Speaking about North, the reality star said that when an offer comes her daughter’s way, they sit and talk about it like a family. She went on to add that when any of her kids work, she has to see every step of the production herself to be sure it’s worth it for them, for her, and for their entire family.

The Kardashians Season 6 returns on Hulu on Thursday, February 6.