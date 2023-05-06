Will King Charles III's coronation flowers include tribute to Queen Elizabeth-Prince Philip? Find out

The flowers at King Charles III's much-awaited coronation on May 6, 2023, will have a personal meaning behind them. The flora and foliage selected to adorn the venue include a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip – the King's parents. Continue reading to know more details about the floral tribute to the departed royals.

Which flowers will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the coronation?

The flowers for the ceremony have been provided by Flowers from the Farm, a non-profit association while the foliage is from the Royal Horticultural Society. Each flower, shrub, and tree used to decorate the event has some significance or message behind it. The tribute to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip is even more personal as the branches being used to decorate the High Altar are from the tree planted by the departed royals themselves.

As per the release on the official website, "Boughs cut from flowering shrubs and trees from the five Royal Horticultural Society gardens across the British Isles will adorn the High Altar, including branches from the pair of Dawyck beech trees planted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh at RHS Wisley in 1978." Other foliage includes crab apple blossom, camellia, hazel, and azalea, among other seasonal herbage.

The yew topiaries being used to decorate the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey will be replanted in the publicly open biodiverse topiary garden at Sandringham as a reminder of the day. Spring flowers being used for the ceremony decorations also include sprigs of rosemary, bluebells, forget-me-nots, daffodils, lilacs, and lilies of the valley. The florals and foliage are aimed at reflecting the passion King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have for gardening.

According to the release, the arrangements are done using sustainable techniques and without any single-use plastics or floral foam. The installations will include hellebores which are a favorite of King Charles and even appeared in his buttonhole for his wedding back in 2005. Other flowers and herbs that will adorn the ceremony include honeysuckle, tulips, blossom, jasmine, rosemary, and birch. After the coronation wraps up, all the flowers and branches will be donated to Floral Angels, a repurposing charity run by volunteers.

