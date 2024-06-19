Will Kingpin Ever Cross Paths With Spider-Man In The MCU? Vincent D'Onofrio Shares Thoughts

Vincent D’Onofrio plays a huge character in the Marvel comics as well as in now the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While his Kingpin had been recently seen in Daredevil and a few more dedicated series of the MCU, the business mogul had been one of the main villains in the life of Spider-Man.

Vincent D’Onofrio about Kingpin and Spider-Man going head to head

Now that the canon events happening in Daredevil have led to Vincent D’Onofrio joining the MCU, fans are hoping to watch him hunt and fight the web-slinger in the Marvel live-action movies.

Portrayed by Tom Holland, the major superhero, had already met with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, it still remains a mystery if we will ever see Kingpin and the friendly neighborhood hero together on the big screen.

While being present at the Fan Expo Boston, the Men in Black actor spoke of the possibility of Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin crossing paths with Spider-Man somewhere in the MCU.

D’Onofrio first spoke of the “Marvel-Sony” issue which still is a complex one when it comes to rights and agreements between the stated companies. Speaking with Steve Weintraub, the interviewer at the June 15 event, D’Onofrio went on to add that a few major “Marvel characters, invented by Marvel, written by Marvel,” are still tangled between Marvel and Sony deal.

The Jurrasic World actor then mentioned that he doesn't “really know” if Fisk will ever meet the wall-crawler, as the studios usually take long to “figure out who's doing what and where.”

While it's still not clear if we will see the two enemies on the silver screen, Charlie Cox is surely going to meet the MCU’s Spider-Man again in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

During the same event, the interviewer, Weintraub touched on the topic of Marvel’s forthcoming series, after which, the Daredevil star confirmed his appearance stating that he had already done some voiceover “a long time ago,” while he was also filming She-Hulk.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s role in MCU

We have already seen Cox making a cameo in the 2021 grand entry of the MCU. However, his character happens to be a part of the street-level team of heroes will again meet his friends and foes in the upcoming MCU series Daredevil: Born Again.

While Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin had already made his appearance in some major events of the MCU, taking place in Hawkeye and Echo, he will again face his long-time, arch nemesis Matt Murdock and the man without fear in the stated series.

Alongside Cox and D’Onofrio reprising their roles, Deborah Ann Woll, and Elden Henson will also be seen in the series along with, Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again, is scheduled to be released somewhere in March 2025.

