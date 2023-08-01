Will Kyle Richards' new documentary expose untold chapters of Morgan Wade's life? Deets inside

Kyle Richards is getting serious about country music star Morgan Wade! Just a few months after they were linked romantically during Kyle Richards' marriage break-up, it looks like the popular television actress, Kyle is taking advantage of her contacts to help out with Morgan Wade's career. Going by reports, Richards is producing a documentary about her close friend and alleged flame Morgan Wade.

Kyle Richards' producing new documentary on Morgan Wade's life

Kyle Richards is rumored to be dating Morgan Wade after she got separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky. Most of the gossip surrounding the relationship has been unsubstantiated, except for the fact that the women have become close friends. Now, Kyle and Morgan are set to embark on a new chapter in their lives, with the former having big plans to assist Wade with her future.

According to TMZ, Morgan has filmed scenes for a new documentary chronicling her life and struggles with addiction. The documentary is set to drop on August 25 and is produced by Kyle Richards.

The Kyle Richards-directed documentary follows Morgan as she goes through the ups and downs of her career and struggles with substance abuse. Morgan revealed that when she and her boyfriend split up and she had to go on tour and record with her band The Stepbrothers, she got even more addicted to alcohol. The documentary reportedly also talks about Morgan getting a double mastectomy because she thought she might have cancer.

All about Morgan Wade’s new album ‘Psychopath’

Morgan Wade has revealed the track listing for her upcoming album Psychopath, which is set to be released on August 25 via Sony Music Nashville. The title of the song may sound raw and intimidating, however, the song is about a love story of gratitude. There are some moog-style pulsations that give the song a pop element.

Speaking of Morgan, she is a 28-year-old singer-songwriter who started her career in 2018. She released her first album, Reckless, in 2021, and it was a huge success. It peaked at number 2 on the Heatseekers chart, number 30 on the US Country chart, and number 8 on the US Folk charts. It also had one single that went to number 36 on US Country music charts and was certified gold.

Meanwhile, Kyle continues to be a viable option for Morgan when it comes to Hollywood connections. She began her career as a child actress on the popular television series Little House, as well as in the Halloween films. Additionally, she has maintained her connections through the Real Housewives franchise. According to Kyle, she first became aware of Morgan's music through a road trip where she heard it and instantly fell in love with her songs.

