Will Lil Uzi Vert upset Kanye West with his SNL appearance?

Though ‘Just Wanna Rock’ singer, Lil Uzi Vert, has never shied away from stirring up controversy, but it looks like his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance with Pete Davidson may annoy his friend and rapper Kanye West. Yes, you read that right. On Saturday, April 15th, Saturday Night Live (SNL) announced via tweet that Pete Davidson will return to host the programme on May 6 and the American rapper will perform as the musical guest. This will be Davidson's first appearance on the programme since he quit as a cast member in May 2022.

The 27-year-old, who once had matching tattoos with West following Davidson's breakup with West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, hasn't yet responded to the news that he would be spotted with West's former flame. Even in 2018, Kanye and Lil Uzi collaborated on Travis Scott's "Watch" track as part of their long-standing partnership. But if Kanye West's feud with Kid Cudi over his friendship with Davidson is anything to go by, the rapper probably won't be too happy with Uzi's SNL performance.

'SNL' host Pete Davidson is back, featuring Lil Uzi Vert as a musical guest

The cast for Saturday Night Live's programme was announced on May 6. Former SNL cast member Pete Davidson will once again appear on the sketch comedy programme. After eight seasons with the cast, Davidson said goodbye to Saturday Night Live in May 2022. The show will also feature Lil Uzi as a musical guest. With the song "Just Wanna Rock," which also reached the top 10 on the Hot 100, Lil Uzi Vert bagged his first No. 1 as a lead artist on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart in February. Eternal Atake, his most recent full-length solo album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon release in 2020.

