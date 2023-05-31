Will Logan Roy return to Succession? Brian Cox HINTS at a possible sequel

Brian Cox has hinted at a potential ‘Succession’ sequel where Logan Roy is not dead. In the hugely popular HBO series, the 76-year-old portrayed the role of a media tycoon and strict father Logan Roy whose children fought ferociously for the control of the business.

The third episode of the previous season cemented Logan's demise. Conor Roy was all prepared to marry his fiancée Willa Ferreyra. However, just before the ceremony started, the family got some terrible news. As Logan passed away in the bathroom of a private jet traveling to Sweden. In the final episode of the series, the siblings' rivalry temporarily faded as they worked together to scuttle the deal. Shiv's crucial vote, however, resulted in GoJo purchasing Waystar, making her husband Tom Wambsgans the new CEO and significantly shifting the power dynamics within the pair.

Return of Logan Roy

Logan Roy's unexpected death in the first few episodes of the latest season threw doubt on the future of his media and entertainment empire, Waystar Royco. Additionally, this incident led to a change in the balance of power among his ambitious children. Brian went on to say that there may be a follow-up series exploring what happened to the Roy siblings after their father's riches were lost.

More about Brian Cox

Born on June 1, 1946, Brian Cox is a well-known Scottish actor. He began his career in both main and supporting roles on television and in movies. He has won several awards and received numerous nominations throughout his career, including Laurence Olivier Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a nomination for a British Academy Television Award. In addition to this, he received the honor of Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2003, Empire Icon Award from Empire Magazine in 2006. In 2007, the UK Cinema Council named him as one of the top 10 influential British cinema stars in Hollywood.

