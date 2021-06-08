Will Loki be an ally or a foe to the TVA? 5 Questions that should be answered in Tom Hiddleston's series

As we're just a day away from Loki's premiere, we're listing down five important questions which must be answered in Tom Hiddleston's highly awaited Disney+ series.

It's been two years in the making and finally, we're just a day from the eagerly anticipated Disney+ series Loki's release. MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans will watch Tom Hiddleston reprising his beloved character as the God of Mischief and this time, he's tangled with the mysterious organisation named Time Variance Authority (TVA), responsible for the protection of the timelines.

Interestingly, three new actors make their MCU debut in Loki including Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku and Hunter B-15. While we painstakingly bid adieu to Loki in Avengers: Infinity War with his heartbreaking death, Avengers: Endgame gave us hope with a 2012 Loki escaping from the Battle of New York with the tesseract and hence setting the plot for Loki. His entanglement with the TVA, like we mentioned before, is the intriguing factor that is sure to make Loki a must-watch.

Ahead of Loki's premiere, here are 5 questions we hope will be answered in Tom Hiddleston's series:

Where did Loki end up after vanishing with the tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and how did he encounter TVA?

It was indeed a shocker to see Loki connivingly disappear with the tesseract in the 'time travel' version of the Battle of New York in 2012, thus altering the timeline. It will be interesting to see where exactly the God of Mischief ends up and how he gets captured by the TVA. Moreover, we also wonder how 2012's Loki will react to his mother Frigga and his own deaths.

The 'who, what, where, how and why' of TVA?

An intrinsic breakdown of the workings (by Miss Minutes and Mobius!) behind the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA) is required for non comic book fans to understand just how important and influential the organisation is in handling timelines.

Will Loki be an ally or a foe to the TVA?

It’s almost time Marvel Studios’ #Loki arrives this Wednesday with new episodes weekly on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/gN8nuRGvPV — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 7, 2021

Thor would agree, that Loki can't be trusted because of his born to be mischievous persona. While it's a matter of life (help fix the timelines and stop a greater threat) or extinction (due to being a time variant) for our beloved MCU villain, it will be intriguing to witness if Loki ends up being an ally or a foe to the TVA.

How exactly does time travel and the multiverse factor into the MCU?

For many, the time travel 'quantum realm' mechanics in Avengers: Endgame, especially with Steve Rogers aka Captain America's (Chris Evans) complicated story arc, was confusing to another level. Given the whole multiverse concept which will be delved deeper into in Loki, a layman's language explanation of the timelines would be a lovely addition.

Will there be a connecting sequence to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or Thor: Love and Thunder?

Given MCU's love for post-credit sequences and ahead of its time easter eggs, we won't be surprised if somehow there's an additional connecting scene to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or even Thor: Love and Thunder like how Avengers: Endgame made a segway for Loki. Moreover, in a recent interview with Digital Spy, Loki head writer Michael Waldron teased some epic, surprising MCU cameos, revealing to "expect the unexpected."

We can't wait to see what a driven, notorious Loki has in store for us!

Loki premieres tomorrow, i.e. June 9.

