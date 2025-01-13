Will Los Angeles Wildfires Postpone 2025 Grammy Awards Schedule? Check Latest Update
As the 2025 Grammys approach, speculation grows over a potential postponement due to the ongoing LA wildfires. The show may also shift focus to raising funds for the city's recovery efforts.
With the 2025 Grammy Awards exactly three weeks away, the wildfires that continue to scorch the event’s long-standing home city of Los Angeles since first igniting on Tuesday, January 7, have led many in the industry to speculate whether the annual event will be postponed.
Even if the inferno is contained by then and the city is on the road to recovery, the sheer extent of destruction caused by the tragedy makes any prospect of a business-as-usual show impossible.
Grammy 2025 is set for February 2 at its traditional home, the Crypto.com Arena in LA. The Los Angeles wildfires have claimed 16 lives, with the death toll expected to climb as search and rescue efforts continue, according to NBC News.
Multiple media reports citing sources claim that although it is too early to determine whether the illustrious show will be postponed, it is very likely that major elements of it will focus on raising money for relief for the city and its music-centric residents. The management of the Recording Academy and CBS, the show’s official broadcast partner, are reported to be considering multiple options but have not yet made any decisions.
The 2025 Grammys' fate at this point sadly mirrors both the 2021 and 2022 editions, which had a charitable focus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The latter show was postponed for several weeks before taking place in Las Vegas at the last minute due to the Omicron variant.
However, it is unlikely for the forthcoming Grammys to be held anywhere but the entertainment capital of the world.
