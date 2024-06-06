Will Luke James Replace Jonathan Majors As Kang In The MCU? Here's What Actor Has To Say

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to physical assault and abuse.

Marvel Studios is grappling with a significant change after Jonathan Majors, who was recently removed by force and charged in relation to brutal assault and abuse.

Nonetheless, Marvel will not attempt to do away with the character’s role within the MCU because of his impactful portrayal as Kang the Conqueror in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On the other hand, they want to find another actor for Kang and keep it part of the Multiverse Saga.

Luke James says no to Kang The Conqueror

After his appearance on Them: The Scare, Luke James has been suggested by fans to be replaced by him. However, he has formally rejected the proposal. While talking exclusively to Russ Milheim from The Direct, Luke explained that he is no longer interested in playing Kang but would happily work with Marvel again.

James noted, “Marvel as a whole? Yes. Kang the Conqueror? No. But I wouldn't not not take the meeting. There are so many brilliant characters, because I mean, it's so many characters. There are so many characters I would love a take at.”

Among other potential roles for Luke James, he wanted to play Thrasher, a character he had followed since childhood in Spider-Man comics. Nevertheless, he also admitted his affinity for the Blade project, which is still ongoing despite having another hero renditioned by Wesley Snipes.

More possible roles for Luke James

Apart from the Marvel Universe, this actor also looks closely at the DC world. He pointed out that assuming Captain Atom's role could be exciting given its uniqueness and the power it commands among all other heroes mentioned above by asking what else about Captain Atomic.

He said, “[Captain] Adam would be really cool in the DCU. I think Adam is such a unique character. They always kind of hint to him, show him in the cartoons and animation versions of all the movies that they've come up with DCU. But Adam is really powerful.”

Marvel’s Kang plans & possible successors

Since Luke James has declined the offer, there is still some speculation regarding who the next Kang will be. One of the famous suggestions so far is Colman Domingo, who is known for his roles in Fear the Walking Dead and Rustin. Although he has not come out to confirm any talks, Ginger Gonzaga from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and other insiders within MCU have shown support for him.

Marvel Studios appears to be taking their time with the recast. The recent information suggests that Avengers 5 could employ a minimalistic approach toward Kang and stray away from previous reports saying The Kang Dynasty. This way, Marvel might have enough time to find someone suitable for villainy characters.

This phase of change for Marvel Studios leaves fans waiting eagerly to see who eventually takes over as Kang the Conqueror. No longer did that actor want to assume this position, but because of his openness to other Marvel projects, there is still hope that he might appear in a movie featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Meanwhile, fans continue anxiously waiting for another version of Kang’s complex character. Ultimately, Marvel’s selection will be crucial for the future of the Multiverse Saga, considering how much is at stake here.

