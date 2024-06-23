Will Margot Robbie Not Reprise Her Iconic Suicide Squad Character? Find Out As DC Lines Up 4 New Harley Quinn Movies

Margot Robbie’s DC character, Harley Quinn, is set to make an appearance in four new projects lined up by the studios in the upcoming months. While fans are excited to have the iconic Suicide Squad character back on the screens, the Barbie actress has not yet given her confirmation on her return to the role.

Many are now wondering if Robbie fails to return as Harley Quinn who will be roped in to portray the iconic character. Apart from Robbie, other actors, including John Cena and Viola Davis, have confirmed their roles in the franchise.

Harley Quinn’s appearance in upcoming projects of 2024

The DC Universe has released a new lineup of projects to be released in 2024, and out of them, 3 series and a movie will have a Harley Quinn appearance in them. Each of the projects will showcase different versions of Quinn. While one of the appearances will be very similar to Margot Robbie’s role in The Suicide Squad, the other three will experiment with different renditions of the character.

The first film is titled Suicide Squad Isekai. The animated series will revolve around Harley and the other members of the squad being sent to the fantasy land, and magical creatures will accompany them. The series will be dropped on June 27.

Next up, Batman: The Craped Crusader will also see a version of Harley Quinn. The character in the show will be a native of an Asian American family, hence changing the genre of the role.

Third, Harley Quinn is set to make an appearance in one of the most anticipated films of the year, Joker: Folie à Deux. The character in the film goes by the name of Harleen Quinzel. The movie will showcase the funny and witty side of the original character.

And for the fourth one, Harley Quinn season 5 will be released in early 2025.

Will Harley Quinn get a solo series?

James Gunn, the CEO of DC Studios, denied the rumors of releasing a Harley Quinn solo series. Speaking about the possibilities of Margot Robbie returning to the franchise, Gunn shared that he hadn’t talked about the character with Robbie in a long time but would love to discuss the future of Quinn with the actress.

The head of the studios revealed that he has no plans on roping another actress to play the role, hence giving a ray of hope to the fans over Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn.

