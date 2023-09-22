Will Margot Robbie return to Barbie if a sequel was in the works? Report suggests so

Margot Robbie is the actress who painted the entire globe pink with her outstanding performance in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. While Robbie has gained a lot of praise and love from the audience ever since her movie’s first look came out if there was a sequel in the making of the hit plastic doll live-action film, would Robbie want to continue her part? According to the report by Radar Online, it seems that the human version of Barbie, Margot Robbie, will not be returning to Greta Gerwig's plastic universe.

Will Margot Robbie return to Barbie if a sequel is ever made?

According to Radar Online, Margot Robbie won’t return to the billion-dollar chartbuster film Barbie. This comes from an insider who spoke to Radar Online and revealed this information. The insider revealed that Robbie won’t be a part of the film, no matter how much money the studio decides to give her for her part.

Robbie and her husband both co-produced the film, which helped the blonde Barbie star bag a huge sum for her role in the chick flick. The actress got a fee of more than $50 million (as per Radar Online). Even after getting such hefty pay, Robbie is all set to bid adieu to her role and let co-star Ryan Gosling focus on the film and his character Ken.

Meanwhile, the insider told Radar Online, “Everyone at the studio is talking about making a Ken movie, while the idea of making another movie centered on Margot as Barbie is pretty much off the table. It's all about the story of Margot. The Barbie film concluded with Margot's Barbie becoming a real lady. A continuation of the trip is not required. Ryan has plenty of room to make a full-fledged Ken film, in which Margot will be participating behind the scenes."

According to the source, Greta Gerwig, who directed the movie on a script she co-wrote with her husband, Noah Baumbach, purposefully did not center the film's universe around a single Barbie.

Margot Robbie on the professional front

Margot Robbie did a wonderful job with her role as Barbie. The actress received a lot of applause from the audience worldwide. So much so that Barbie is set to be one of the greatest hits of this year. The film grossed the billion mark on the box office and broke multiple records. Robbie is also rumored to be nominated for the Academy Awards in the Best Actress category this year.

Meanwhile, Barbie is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

