Will Margot Robbie return to play Harley Quinn? DCEU head James Gunn reveals plans

Margot Robbie has played Harley Quinn not once, not twice, but a total of three times. The Australian actress essayed the role for the very first time in 2016 in the movie Suicide Squad. She then featured as Quinn in the 2020 film Birds of Prey and the 2021 James Gunn movie. So, it would be safe to say that fans love to watch her play the role. But they were in for both a surprise and a shock when it was revealed that Lady Gaga would portray Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel, and not Margot Robbie. Does that mean that Robbie would no longer reprise the character, ever?

James Gunn reveals if he would work with Margot Robbie

Fans too are curious to know whether Robbie would play Quinn in any movie, or rather, if the actress would be connected to the DC Extended Universe at all. So, when one Twitter user posed the question to James Gunn, netizens were taken aback by his answer. “Would you work with Margot Robbie again?” asked a follower. To this, the American filmmaker replied, “For sure”. Although the answer was concise, Gunn did not specify if he plans to cast Margot as the DC supervillain or in a completely new capacity and project.

Fans are still coping with the news that Henry Cavill would not be returning as Superman in the DC Universe. However, Gunn likes to maintain that he did not fire Cavill and would instead be okay with him returning in a completely different role. Given this development, viewers cannot be sure if the filmmaker plans to feature Robbie as Harley Quinn in a DC project or in any other movie.

Upcoming DC movies

For now, Margot Robbie is not cast in any DC movie that is slated to come out in 2023. After the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, other DC films in the line include The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom or The Peacemaker Season 2.

ALSO READ: Here's what Margot Robbie has to say about her SHELVED female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie