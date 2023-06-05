Will Mark Hamill play Luke Skywalker again in future Star Wars projects? The actor REVEALS

Mark Hamill, who has gained immense recognition with his iconic sci-fi role of Luke Skywalker, opens up about his future in the Star Wars projects. Hamill rose to fame with Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford when Star Wars debuted in 1977.

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Mark Hamill opened up about his character of Luke Skywalker along with his future in the new Star Wars projects. Here is everything to know about the same.

Mark Hamill on future Star Wars projects

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Star Wars star Mark Hamill said that he is happy and grateful with his legacy as the Luke Skywalker character, but is content to be done with the character. He said, “You know, I had my time, and that’s good. But that’s enough.”

The Star Wars star added that he didn’t expect to be remembered for anything and just wanted to earn while doing the job that he liked. Hamill said, “Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?' At least Luke is an admirable fellow!”

While talking about the future of Luke Skywalker in the new Star Wars projects, Mark Hamill also said that he thinks even the Star Wars franchise is ready to move on as well. He said, “I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don’t need Luke anymore.”

Most recently, Mark Hamill appeared as the younger version of Luke Skywalker in the Disney+ show The Mandalorian and an older Luke in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which helped to close the show which began in 1977.

At present, Mark Hamill can be seen in The Machine, Bert Kreischer’s movie revolving around his college adventures with the Russian Mafia.

